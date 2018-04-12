Overview

Dr. Debra Irwin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Irwin works at Bastrop Community Health Center in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX and Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.