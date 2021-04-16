Dr. Heldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Heldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debra Heldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4133
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Heldman for about a decade and have had nothing but good experiences with her and her staff. She listens and provides clear explanations and recommendations. I never feel she has rushed through a visit.
About Dr. Debra Heldman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Heldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heldman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heldman.
