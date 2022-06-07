Overview

Dr. Debra Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Gutierrez works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Brea, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.