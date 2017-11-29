Overview

Dr. Debra Gould, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Gould works at Family Medicine Of Yakima in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.