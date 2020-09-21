Overview

Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty Of Medicine (Canada) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.