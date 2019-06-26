Dr. Debra George, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra George, DMD
Overview
Dr. Debra George, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Seekonk, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Seekonk Office520 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771 Directions (508) 928-4367
South Attleboro Office288 Highland Ave, South Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 770-6756
Vineyard Haven Office23 Airport Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 Directions (508) 770-6757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deb is the absolute best! The whole office is amazing. My children's teeth turned out perfect.
About Dr. Debra George, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1104253988
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. George has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
425 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
