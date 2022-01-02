Dr. Debra Fromer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Fromer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Fromer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Fromer works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor listens to my concerns and came up with a treatment plan, Nursing staff is so kind and attentive. def recommonend!
About Dr. Debra Fromer, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fromer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.