Overview

Dr. Debra Figueroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Figueroa works at Optum in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.