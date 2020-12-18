Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Edelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Edelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mental Health Partners975 North St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 443-8500
Champaign Dental Group1455 DIXON RD, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 443-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Treats patients with dignity and treats me as a whole person rather than a walking illness. She is fully present and I feel understood as well as safe with her.
About Dr. Debra Edelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
