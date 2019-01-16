Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Drucker, MD
Dr. Debra Drucker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Broward Institute for Physical Rehabilitation Inc.4600 Sheridan St Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-3600
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730295676
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
