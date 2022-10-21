Dr. Debra Dollar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Dollar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debra Dollar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Dollar works at
Austin Regional Clinic4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8388
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dollar is an excellent and caring physician. I have been her patient for a few years and I am very grateful for the excellent care and the attention she gives me.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275549545
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Dollar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dollar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dollar works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dollar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.