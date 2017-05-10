Dr. Debra Disandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Disandro, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Disandro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3550 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 781-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with excellent knowledge and judgment.
About Dr. Debra Disandro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1043219397
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
