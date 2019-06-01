Overview

Dr. Debra Dejoseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Dejoseph works at David M. Burkons M.d. Inc. in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.