Dr. De Angelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra De Angelo, DO
Overview
Dr. Debra De Angelo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Dr. De Angelo works at
Locations
Hillside Pain Management PC250 Fame Ave Ste 101, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 632-5478
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I looked forward to seeing Dr. DeAngelo, she is very professional and explains your diagnosis and how she is going to treat you.
About Dr. Debra De Angelo, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083689301
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Angelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Angelo works at
Dr. De Angelo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Angelo.
Dr. De Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.