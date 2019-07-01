Overview

Dr. Debra Crawford, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Crawford works at Southwestern Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.