Dr. Debra Counts, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Counts, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
LifeBridge Pediatric Endocrinology-Sinai2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Count is very kind and considerate. My son has been with her for over 5 years and two different hospitals. I trust her and will always believe that she is the best in her field.My son is now 12 years of age and he loves the visit to Dr. Counts. If you think this is not true just try her and I can assure you that you will be satisfied.
About Dr. Debra Counts, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609816065
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Counts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Counts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Counts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Counts has seen patients for Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Counts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Counts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Counts.
