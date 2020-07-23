Dr. Coats-Walton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Coats-Walton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Coats-Walton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Aesthetic Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Center4321 Collington Rd Ste 230, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 809-4321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coats-Walton?
So i returned back to Dr.Debra Coates-Walton’s office after a year of success. I am so amazed at my experience with the Doctor and and her staff. They are kind, professional, great listeners, and always make you feel right at home. Dr, you are the best.! Again, I say thank you for such an amazing appointment.
About Dr. Debra Coats-Walton, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346295219
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats-Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coats-Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coats-Walton has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coats-Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats-Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats-Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coats-Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coats-Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.