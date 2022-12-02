Dr. Debra Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Cline, MD
Dr. Debra Cline, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Gynecologic Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 420, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
The entire staff & Dr. Cline were professional and kind. I have seen Dr. Cline for 3 years and have absolutely no complaints or concerns. If I have questions, they are answered in detail.
About Dr. Debra Cline, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811973431
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
