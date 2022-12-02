Overview

Dr. Debra Cline, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Cline works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

