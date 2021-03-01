Dr. Debra Clapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Clapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Clapp, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA.
Dr. Clapp works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Electric Rd.1900 Electric Rd Ste 1050, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-4654
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clapp?
Dr Clapp will certainly be my ob-gyn from now on! I am 73 and live more than an hour away, but the drive is worth it to me to have a physician who is as interested in my wellbeing as I am. Her manner is down-to-earth and accommodating--she is neither patronizing nor technocratic, rather she takes time to describe fully as she uses medical terminology. She talked me through the entire examination, step by step, instead of simply getting on with it, as has been my usual (unpleasant) experience. And she described her findings as she went along, then did a good wrap-up of her impressions afterwards in her office. I am completely at ease under her care, respect her obvious medical skill and greatly appreciate her willingness to connect with me on a human level.
About Dr. Debra Clapp, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1417924960
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital|Ohio State University Hospital|The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clapp works at
Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.