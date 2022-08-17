Dr. Debra Cantor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Cantor, DO
Overview
Dr. Debra Cantor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Cantor works at
Locations
Swift Creek Pediatrics13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 501, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 453-9034Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Swift Creek Pediatrics13925 Coalfield Commons Pl Ste 102, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6307
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantor has always been there for our family when we need her. She has cared for our daughter for many years and our special needs son since birth. We love her honest opinion and how she truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Debra Cantor, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1700855624
Education & Certifications
- VCU/MCV Health System
- Atlantic City Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantor works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.