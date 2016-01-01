Dr. Debra Brendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Brendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Brendel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Lifespan Physician Group Inc148 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
Ocean State Pain Management1377 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debra Brendel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1851311476
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brendel has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brendel speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendel.
