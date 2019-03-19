Overview

Dr. Debra Brandt, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Brandt works at CONNECTICUT ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY in Torrington, CT with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.