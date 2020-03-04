Dr. Debra Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Bergman, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Bergman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Locations
Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 706-1411
Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons12425 Old Meridian St Ste B1, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 581-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely can't say enough about my results. Dr. Bergman did my tummy tuck and breast lift earlier this year and I am in awe of the results. I haven't felt good about my body since having kids over 12 years ago and now I can't stop looking at myself in the mirror. She is truly an artist; a great surgeon.
About Dr. Debra Bergman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.