Dr. Debra Becker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
I had a scare that landed me in ER with pericarditis and bleeding in the pericardium. I was relieved to see Dr Becker's face, because I knew she would be frank and explain the situation to me. What I found disconcerting is the other doctors whom I had never met, presumably in her practice, who did not identify themselves or affiliation with the practice.... I was not in the best shape last week, and it would be nice to know who operated on me, who came to see me in the hospital.. It especially would have been nice to have some follow up shortly after discharge, and instructions as to what to do with the wound covering, when I could begin exercise again and so on. MY first appointment is a month away, which seems a Long time after an acute intervention for a heart condition that nearly killed me.
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
