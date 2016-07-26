Dr. Baseman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Baseman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Baseman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Baseman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton Medical Group419 N Harrison St Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
-
2
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baseman?
Accessible, friendly, warm, professional, knowledgeable, thorough, kind..... What more could you want?
About Dr. Debra Baseman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114008430
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baseman works at
Dr. Baseman has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baseman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.