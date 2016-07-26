Overview

Dr. Debra Baseman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Baseman works at Princeton Medical Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.