Overview

Dr. Debra Balke, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, School Of Medicine



Dr. Balke works at Child Neurology San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.