Dr. Debra Bakal, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Bakal, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital Chicago Il

Dr. Bakal works at Bakal Dermatology & Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bakal Dermatology Associates Sc
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 996-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pipefitters
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2016
    Dr. Deb is fantastic! She is very thorough! She inspects every inch of my body on my yearly mole check. She takes her time and answers all my questions. She is very cautious and helps me with all different concerns of my skin. I highly recommend her!
    About Dr. Debra Bakal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932108255
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
    Internship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Bakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bakal works at Bakal Dermatology & Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bakal’s profile.

    Dr. Bakal has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

