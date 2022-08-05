Overview

Dr. Debra Bailey, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.



Dr. Bailey works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.