Dr. Debra Bailey, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
High Tide Dermatology Center599 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 444-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Bailey Is the consummate Dermatologist. Skilled, Knowledgeable and Caring. What’s really refreshing is …., Dr Bailey handles all my challenges with Aplomb……..,coupled with an approachable,Friendly Demeanor. That to me ,is…….,A Sure sign of a Professional, confident in her abilities …..,the Results speak for themselves. To Further the Accolades towards High Tide Dermatology…, Marley..,Dr Bailey’s Right Hand Gal ..,interacts Seamlessly during the Procedures…, Confidently Skilled in her Abilities also. All Doctors… no matter the Field.., should Take a Step back….., and look at Dr Bailey’s Philosophy and work Ethic. Very Refreshing indeed. Also….,Her Office Staff has the Organization Running Smoothly…., Cheerfully interacting with the patients…, and having the appointments running on time…,,,all while keeping The Facility Sparking Clean. A+ Rating !
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cinn
- U Ia Hosp/Clins
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Iowa State
- Dermatology
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.