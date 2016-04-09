See All Dermatologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fennell Atkins works at Physicians Aesthetics in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Aesthetics
    1232 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 213-2220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790791465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennell Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fennell Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fennell Atkins works at Physicians Aesthetics in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fennell Atkins’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennell Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennell Atkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fennell Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fennell Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

