Overview

Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fennell Atkins works at Physicians Aesthetics in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.