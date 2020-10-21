See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Debra Anderson, MD

Dermatology
3 (20)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Debra Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at UC Health Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tch - Dermatology Red Bank
    4460 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 (513) 579-9191
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 232-3332
    Tchms Obgyn - Liberty
    7335 Yankee Rd Ste 202, Liberty Township, OH 45044 (513) 579-9191

Hospital Affiliations
  Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Debra Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Debra Anderson, MD

    Dermatology
    39 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1922139195
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

