Overview

Dr. Debra Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at UC Health Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.