Dr. Debra Albers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Albers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Albers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Albers works at
Locations
-
1
Howard D Weaver DO3120 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 395-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Midwest Life
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albers?
Dr. Albers has listened and responded to all of my needs. Very helpful with needs dealing with anxiety and depression. The office staff is kind and patient. It takes time to get used Tito the operation of calling. They do call back when you leave a message. It’s a small office so they can’t answer the phone each time someone calls.
About Dr. Debra Albers, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245215730
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albers works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Albers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.