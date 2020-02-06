Dr. Debra Abell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Abell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Abell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Abell works at
Locations
-
1
Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs11676 Perry Hwy Ste 2305, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-9133
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abell?
Dr. Abell gave the best and most thorough full body skin exam I have ever had. From my toes to my noes she looked at everything and explained as she went on. She is my new favorite dermatologist! Plus, I love the fact that she gave me cosmetic skin advise (when I asked). Going here from now on - she's the best!
About Dr. Debra Abell, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French, German and Portuguese
- 1558442525
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Univ Of Ca
- Harvard
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abell works at
Dr. Abell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abell speaks French, German and Portuguese.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Abell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.