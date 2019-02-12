Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Zoller works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village701 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 228-0460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoller?
She's an outstanding doctor who truly cares about her patients. We have been seeing her since day one with our son and I couldn't imagine having it any other way.
About Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1881679603
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoller works at
Dr. Zoller speaks Polish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.