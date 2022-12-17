Dr. Deborah Zell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Zell, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Zell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La.
Dr. Zell works at
Locations
Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 972-3992Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Beatrice Keller Clinic Goodyear14537 W Indian School Rd # 700, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 935-0247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Zelle for both a Moh’s procedure and for an all-over skin check and she is everything I could want in a doctor - competent and knowledgeable while also being warm and comfortable to talk to. Her assistant is also really nice and puts me at ease. A great experience.
About Dr. Deborah Zell, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1063623148
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Tulane University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
- Tulane University-New Orleans La
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zell works at
Dr. Zell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
496 patients have reviewed Dr. Zell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.