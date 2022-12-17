See All Dermatologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Deborah Zell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Zell, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (496)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Deborah Zell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La.

Dr. Zell works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
10 (101)
View Profile
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
10 (267)
View Profile
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
8 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria
    13943 N 91st Ave Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 972-3992
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beatrice Keller Clinic Goodyear
    14537 W Indian School Rd # 700, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 935-0247
  3. 3
    Beatrice Keller Clinic Goodyear
    14537 W Indian School Rd # 700, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 496 ratings
    Patient Ratings (496)
    5 Star
    (490)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zell?

    Dec 17, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Zelle for both a Moh’s procedure and for an all-over skin check and she is everything I could want in a doctor - competent and knowledgeable while also being warm and comfortable to talk to. Her assistant is also really nice and puts me at ease. A great experience.
    Robin S — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Zell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Zell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zell to family and friends

    Dr. Zell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Zell, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Zell, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063623148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University-New Orleans La
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Zell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    496 patients have reviewed Dr. Zell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Zell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.