Dr. Deborah Zell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La.



Dr. Zell works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.