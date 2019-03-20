See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lutz, FL
Dr. Deborah White, MD

Internal Medicine
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deborah White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. White works at Baycare Medical Group in Lutz, FL.

    Van Dyke Adult Primary Care
    4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 960-4026
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Vitamin B Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Stye
Vitamin B Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Stye

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Mar 20, 2019
    Knowledgeable, personable, looks beyond the obvious and listens to the patient. Highly recommend.
    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437155603
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

