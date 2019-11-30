Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Villa works at
Locations
-
1
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577
-
2
Ucla Health Cancer Care Specialists892 Aerovista Pl Ste 240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-8252
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Villa?
Dr. Villa has been my oncologist for 5 months, and I have seen her nearly every week. Her instinctive compassion combined with her professionalism and expertise have made my health care experience with her highly comforting and reassuring. She is never in a hurry, and instead answers all of my questions, anticipates my concerns and provides a forecast of next steps in my treatment protocol. Before selecting Dr. Villa as my oncologist, I learned of her stellar reputation in our community among patients and health professionals alike. Her communication skills are superb, and her natural kindness and concern combine to make Dr. Villa one of the finest physicians I have encountered. I highly recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Deborah Villa, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194726042
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope
- Northwestern University Med Ctr
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Oncology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa has seen patients for Nausea and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.