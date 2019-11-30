See All Oncologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD

Oncology
4.5 (16)
33 years of experience
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Villa works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center
    715 Tank Farm Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-5577
    Ucla Health Cancer Care Specialists
    892 Aerovista Pl Ste 240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-8252

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Nausea
Breast Cancer
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Breast Cancer
Iron Metabolism Disorders

Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2019
    Dr. Villa has been my oncologist for 5 months, and I have seen her nearly every week. Her instinctive compassion combined with her professionalism and expertise have made my health care experience with her highly comforting and reassuring. She is never in a hurry, and instead answers all of my questions, anticipates my concerns and provides a forecast of next steps in my treatment protocol. Before selecting Dr. Villa as my oncologist, I learned of her stellar reputation in our community among patients and health professionals alike. Her communication skills are superb, and her natural kindness and concern combine to make Dr. Villa one of the finest physicians I have encountered. I highly recommend her without reservation.
    San Luis Obispo, CA — Nov 30, 2019
    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194726042
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villa works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Villa’s profile.

    Dr. Villa has seen patients for Nausea and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

