Overview

Dr. Deborah Ubele, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Ubele works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Sicklerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.