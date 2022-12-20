Dr. Deborah Tracy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Tracy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Tracy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Tracy works at
Locations
Institute of Interventional Pain Management11319 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-0907Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tracy came recommended, and I'm so glad I went. My neck pain was debilitating, she diagnosed me and did the procedure, and took the time and made sure the outcome would be as good as possible. Next day I can move neck like I haven't been able to in years. She's very careful and caring.
About Dr. Deborah Tracy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538257357
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- University Of New Mexico
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- College Of Santa Fe
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tracy works at
Dr. Tracy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Pathological Spine Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
