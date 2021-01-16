Dr. Deborah Tozer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Tozer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Deborah L. Tozer MD PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 331, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 746-5008
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
I found Dr. Tozer a delight to work with. She spent lots of time talking with me and explaining everything in detail. She did my surgery and follow up, all in a very professional yet friendly manner. I highly recommend her to other women.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Tozer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tozer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tozer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tozer works at
Dr. Tozer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tozer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tozer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.