Dr. Tosh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Tosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Tosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Tosh works at
Locations
Michele V. Nelson L.c.s.w. LLC433 Metairie Rd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 834-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Tosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740347392
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tosh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosh.
