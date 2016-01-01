Dr. Thurber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deborah Thurber, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Thurber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
- 1 725 E Main St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 933-8440
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6255
Ventura Clinic5740 Ralston St Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 289-3100
About Dr. Deborah Thurber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346381936
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
