Dr. Deborah Streletz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Streletz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Streletz works at
Riverside Community Hospital4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Eastside Health Center1971 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507
Riverside Community Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Inland Empire Health Plan
Medicaid
Medicare
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
Very engaging and accessible all through my Covid Treatment. I have the upmost regard and confidence in her decisions, and feel very fortunate to have her in my corner during this ordeal. Very lucky to have such a great person watching over me. Thank you SO MUCH!!! -Steven Bennen
Family Medicine
22 years of experience
English
NPI: 1447458351
Texas A&M Scott White Hosp
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Streletz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streletz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Streletz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Streletz works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Streletz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streletz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streletz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.