Dr. Deborah Spey, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 410, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 436-1360
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
My experience was really good. I was late for my appointment and the office still found a way to fit me in, and I didn't wait long.
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D.
- Yale University - BA in Biology
