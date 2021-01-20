Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD
Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
UPMC Womancare Associates2599 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 1000B, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 641-8833
Magee Hospital Womancare Assoc300 Halket St Ste 5120, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6476
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I typically see Dr. Somer for my routine annual check ups. I have been going to her practice for almost twenty years and she is ALWAYS pleasant and professional. She makes a point to ask about my three grown children at every annual appointment. She takes extra time to explain things and answers questions thoroughly. I never feel like I am being rushed out the door. Dr. Somer is probably my favorite doctor that I have ever had and I hope she never retires!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.