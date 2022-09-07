Overview

Dr. Deborah Skelton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Skelton works at Digestive Disease Clinic in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.