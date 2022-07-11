Overview

Dr. Deborah Shih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Atrius Health Group in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.