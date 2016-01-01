Dr. Deborah Sema, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Sema, DMD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Sema, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Oxmoor Valley Orthodontics415 W Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 451-0695
Oxmoor Valley Orthodontics5751 Pocahontas Rd Ste A, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 451-0386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Sema, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265659601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sema accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
