Dr. Deborah Sekirnjak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Every Child Pediatrics9197 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0533
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's amazing! I have been taking my daughter to her since she was a newborn. She always takes the time to listen and answer any questions I might have.
About Dr. Deborah Sekirnjak, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California (San Diego)
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sekirnjak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekirnjak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekirnjak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekirnjak speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekirnjak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekirnjak.
