Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD
Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Center for Gynecology and Women's Health240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101B, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Dr. Schrager is wonderful! She's very caring and I'm always comfortable talking to her.
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013021476
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Schrager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrager has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
295 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.