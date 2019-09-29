Overview

Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ruark works at WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.